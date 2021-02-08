‘The Bachelor’: Heather Reveals How Hannah Brown Played A Part In Her Surprise Appearance
Heather Martin made her grand entrance on the Feb. 8 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and explained why she was so dead set on meeting Matt James.
Heather Martin, 25, who was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, shocked everyone when she showed up to meet Matt James on the Feb. 8 episode of The Bachelor. Even Chris Harrison was stunned. “Hannah [Brown] came to my house and she just spent time with Matt in quarantine, and when she landed, she said to me, ‘This guy is the perfect match for you’,” Heather explained. “Hannah is one of my very best girlfriends. She loves Matt so much. Her telling me that meant something.”
Heather and Hannah met when they were both on Colton’s season in 2019. Hannah went on to become The Bachelorette, where she dated Matt’s best friend, Tyler Cameron. Although she dumped him during her season finale, they stayed friendly, and she met Matt while visiting Tyler in Florida back in March/April. Once Hannah told Heather about Matt, the 25-year-old just couldn’t resist meeting him.
“I couldn’t let him get engaged and not meeting him or not try my best,” Heather explained to Chris. “I truly just want to meet Matt.” Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be so easy. After all, Matt was already weeks into filming his season, and quarantine regulations amidst the coronavirus meant that Heather couldn’t just walk onto the show. “I wish I could be the one to say, sure, come on in, but I can’t,” Chris told her. “But I will take this up the hill. I need to talk to a lot of people. Even if we said yes, it wouldn’t be close to today. So go back to your motel and we’ll be in touch.”