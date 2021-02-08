Pieper James: 5 Things To Know About Matt’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James will spend some quality time with Pieper James on the Feb. 8 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ when she scores her first one-on-one date of the season.

Pieper James is one of the lucky ladies who will enjoy a one-on-one date with Matt James on the Feb. 8 episode of The Bachelor. “Pieper and Matt take a break from the drama with a romantic carnival date, complete with a performance by Temecula Road,” a press release for the episode reveals. This comes after Matt and Pieper packed on the PDA during a group date on last week’s episode.

Of course, there are still 15 women left in total who are vying for Matt’s heart, so there’s a lot of time left before Matt makes his final decision. However, he’s definitely expressed an interest in Pieper on various occasions in group settings, so this one-on-one time will be crucial. Ahead of the episode, here’s more to know about Pieper.

What Does Pieper James Do?

Pieper is currently a graduate student at DePaul University. She will get her Master’s Degree in Marketing in 2021. She is the president of DePaul’s professional marketing network, Kellstadt Marketing Group. In 2019, Pieper graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Sociology. Between her undergraduate and graduate education, Pieper spent one year working for Mercedes Benz in 2019 and 2020. She began as an Assistant Brand Manager and was eventually promoted to a Business Development Coordinator before leaving the company in June 2020.

Pieper James Is A Model

Pieper clearly has a strong work ethic, but in addition to her career and schooling, she also does some modeling on the side. She is signed to Q6 Models and has posted several modeling shots to her Instagram page. Throughout her modeling career, she’s posed for athletic brands, as well as high-fashion brands.

What Is Pieper James Looking For In A Man?

“Pieper needs someone with confidence and someone who knows what they want in life because forethought is so important to her,” Pieper’s ABC bio reads. Pieper’s ideal partner will also value her independence and her desire to “have parts of her life that remain her own.”

Family Is Important To Pieper James

Pieper has a “wonderful family who has supported all over her endeavors,” her ABC bio confirms. She often posts family photos on Instagram, and told ABC that she is extremely close with her grandmother. “Pieper loves her grandma the most in this world and calls her Gram-cracker.”

Pieper James Is On Instagram

Pieper James shares her life with fans via her Instagram, @Pieper_James. Her page features photos with friends and family, solo shots, and lots of images of her travels. She has more than 13,000 followers on the social media site.