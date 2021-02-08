Below Deck Galley Talk’s Colin Macy-O’Toole Reveals If He’ll Return To A ‘Below Deck’ Charter Again

Below Deck Galley Talk’s Colin Macy-O’Toole reveals whether he’s open to returning to a charter after taking a season off of the Mediterranean seas.

Below Deck Galley Talk’s Colin Macy-O’Toole is known as a fan-favorite deckhand on Below Deck Med, but after taking a season off, he’s revealing if he’s ready to return for a future charter. “I would love to come back!” Colin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Feb. 1. “I’m actually working on a couple of other projects right now, so stay tuned for that. I’m a little busy right now. I’ve got a couple of things going on right now.”

The Long Island native has been hard at work on Bravo’s newest show from the Below Deck franchise. The episodes pairs some of our favorite yachties such as Kate Chastain, 38, Alex Radcliffe, and Anastasia Surmava, 28 — just to name a few. The couples sit on the couch, have a drink and weigh in on the season 8 of Below Deck. Colin, who commentates with fellow deckhand Bobby Giancola, filmed from Bobby’s home in Florida.

Colin worked with Captain Sandy Yawn, 56, on his 2 seasons of the show, but he’s open to returning to anyone’s boat. “Anytime Captain Sandy or [Captain] Lee or Captain Glenn for that matter,” Colin shared. “If they reached out to me for sailing or anyone for that matter, you have to say yes! To be mentioned by them or to be asked by them to be on their boat, you have to say yes. It’s always an honor to work with those guys.”

While Colin admits all of the cast members from all 3 series’ know one another, he has a special place fin his heart for his former Chief Stew, Hannah Ferrier, 34, who was fired last season. “Hannah and I, we talk every once in a while,” Colin added. “Hannah’s great. Hannah’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet and with the firing that happened, I wasn’t there personally so I can’t tell you if it was a wrong move or a right move, but I feel bad. She’s been on the show for four and a half seasons and I know her personally. She’s a great stew and a great person.”

As Colin waits to hear his status for the future on the high seas, he’s enjoying staying in the mix on the small screen. “I’m really happy Bravo let us do this season of Galley Talk this season [of Below Deck]. ” Colin revealed. “It’s been really crazy this season. It’s been really good for content, that’s for sure.”

Below Deck Galley Talk airs Friday nights at 7pm PT/ET on Bravo.