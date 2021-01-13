‘Below Deck Med’ Star Hannah Ferrier Finally Shares 1st Pic Of Fiance 2 Months After Engagement

After over two years as a couple, an engagement and a baby daughter, former ‘Below Deck Med’ star Hannah Ferrier has finally made her ultra-shy fiance Josh Instagram official with a sweet photo.

There he is! Former Below Deck Med Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier has been dating her boyfriend — now fiance — Josh Roberts since Oct. 2018. The 34-year-old has always said that he’s incredibly shy and wants to stay far away from the limelight, despite her being on one of Bravo’s most watched reality shows. Hannah finally made him Instagram official on Jan. 14, 2021, sharing a photo of the two new parents gazing at each other with the rolling hills of Sydney, Australia behind them.

“Okkkkkk…Here he is. Insta offical. Love you baby x,” Hannah captioned the photo. She even joked about how his gaze could be interpreted as a quizzical stare, adding in the comments, “PS This is how he looks at me about 89% of the time,” while she had a beaming opened mouth smile.

Sydney native Hannah had kept the handsome Scotsman under wraps for so long. Even when she announced her pregnancy on June 8, 2020, she still didn’t release Josh’s full name or a photo of the daddy to be. But once their daughter Ava Grace Roberts arrived on Nov. 2, 2020, Josh had been snapped in a few paparazzi photos of the new family together out and about in Sydney, so his cover had been blown.

Even on their Oct. 26 dating anniversary the past two years, Hannah has simply shared a photo of herself, along with a message to her man. For their second anniversary in 2020, the former Bravo star showed off a portrait of her next to the ocean while VERY pregnant. Hannah wrote, “2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can’t express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter,” as the caption. The year prior she shared an IG photo wearing a cute minidress while on a getaway and wrote, “1 year driving the same man crazy.”

The couple just got engaged on Hannah’s 34th birthday. She shared an IG post on Nov. 23, 2020 showing her flashing a diamond ring on her finger and writing, “And then there were three…and a ring” in the caption. Yet she STILL didn’t make Josh IG official until now.

In June 2020 amid her pregnancy reveal, Hannah did share that the couple met at a bar in Sydney in 2018, just after she’d arrived home from filming season four of Below Deck Med. “He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect. It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff,” Hannah explained to Bravo Insider. “He’s just very low-key.”