Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Awkward 1st Date Revealed In Funny Super Bowl Ad

Couples who star in Super Bowl ads together, stay together! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton showed off their acting chops in T-Mobile’s new ad during the big game on Feb. 7! Adam Levine also stars in the ad!

Did Adam Levine just take credit for setting up Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton?The Voice coaches all teamed up for a hilarious new Super Bowl commercial for cell phone giant T-Mobile, that depicts the couple’s first date. Gwen and Blake, who surprised fans with their engagement in October of 2020, went public with their romance in late 2015.

The 60-second spot opens with a single Gwen telling the Maroon 5 frontman, via FaceTime, that she’s ready to start dating again. But, she’s “sick of LA guys” and wants “someone completely different — maybe from another country, somebody cultured and sensitive, who’s not threatening by a strong, confident woman.”

Gwen Stefani T-Mobile Commercial Super Bowl 2021

However, the “spotty network” causes Adam to only her Gwen say: I’m sick of all the guys, I want somebody country, uncultured and who’s threatened by a strong confident woman.” Adam, who’s best friends with Blake — a certified country boy and Oklahoma native — instantly thought of his friend. Meanwhile, Blake joins Adam at a diner, where he sings with joy as he carries the duo’s nachos and Ewings to the table. “I’ve got your guy,” Adam assures Gwen, who’s sitting poolside in a cheetah outfit.

