Natalie Portman Fires Back At Body Shamers Who Assumed She Was Pregnant While Out In Flowy Top

Natalie Portman took to Instagram to reveal she’s ‘totally not pregnant’ after pregnancy speculation started over photos of her during a recent outing in Sydney.

Natalie Portman, 39, put the pregnancy rumors about her to rest and called out body-shamers at the same time in an Instagram story message on Feb. 5. The actress took a screenshot of a headline from Page Six that read, “Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney” from an article that included recent photos of her walking outside in Australia, and added her own caption to it. “Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant…but apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do Better,” she wrote while tagging the outlet.

The pics that brought on the body shaming showed Natalie walking in a loose blue tank top along with light blue and light pink leggings and black sneakers. She also had her hair pulled back and was wearing a black baseball cap as she adjusted her dark gray face mask. Check out the pics HERE.

Natalie has been living in Sydney since Sept. with her husband Benjamin Millepied, 43, and their two children, Aleph, 9, and Amalia, 3, as she films the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Since she arrived in “the Land Down Under”, she’s been spotted on numerous outings by herself or with her kids and has always dressed in comfortable, casual clothing for the country’s summer weather.

In Nov., she looked stylish in a blue and white striped long-sleeved top and Daisy Dukes. She also added a little flair to the outfit with her cute black wrap-around sandals and a fedora hat. A month before that, she was seen having a great time at a beach in Byron Bay. She wore a black and white bikini top and black high-waisted bikini bottom as she walked around on the sand.

When she’s not being photographed during her outings, Natalie is making sure to speak out about the things she believes in, just like she did in her recent post about body-shamers. The activist is a huge supporter of women’s rights and even made a massive statement with her Dior gown at the 2020 Academy Awards. On the gown’s cape, she had names of female directors, who were snubbed by the Academy by not receiving nominations in the Best Director category, embroidered.