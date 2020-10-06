Natalie Portman, 39, Hits The Beach In A High-Waisted Bikini — See Pics

Natalie Portman enjoyed a day soaking up the sun in a gorgeous black and white high-waisted two-piece while in Byron Bay, Australia. See the pics of the accomplished actress and mom having fun in the sun!

Natalie Portman is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood, but even she needs a day off here and there! The stunning Black Swan Oscar-winner, 39, was spotted on October 6 at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, enjoying the sun and sand with her adorable three-year-old daughter, Amalia, whom she shares with husband Benjiman Millepied. Natalie was seen walking along the sand of hot spot The Pass, wearing a black and white high-waisted two piece with a black zip-up hoodie wrapped around her waist. You can see the pictures here!

While playing with her toddler, Natalie was also seen wearing an all-black wetsuit. Her hair was tied back in a low bun, and Natalie accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun. When she wasn’t wearing her wetsuit, opting for her two-piece, Natalie applied plenty of sunscreen to protector her skin from the sun’s rays. All in all, it seemed like a fun, relaxing day at the beach for the Hollywood star!

And we’re sure Natalie needed it. The actress has been incredibly busy with work both in front of and behind the camera. The Star Wars alum has been a huge supporter of the Time’s Up movement, and made a major statement at the 2020 Oscars when she wore a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed films in 2019, but didn’t receive recognition from major awards bodies.

Not only has her activism inspired longtime fans, but many of her ardent admirers are excited to see her on the big screen in the coming years. And she will be returning in a major way! In 2022, Natalie will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster/ Thor in Thor: Love And Thunder. Natalie previously played the role of Jane in the 2011 film Thor, followed by the 2013 sequel, Thor: The Dark World.

Although she had a brief appearance in the Avengers: Endgame, fans were on the edge of their seats waiting to see if Natalie would take up the hammer as the next Thor. Natalie will reunite with Chris Hemsworth, who has played the God of Thunder throughout the MCU film series. She’ll also work with actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, and new-comer to the MCU Christian Bale! We cannot wait to see what’s in store for Natalie next!