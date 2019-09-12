Natalie Portman Channels ‘Black Swan’ In Stunning Lace, One-Shoulder Dress At TIFF

See Pics
Natalie Portman 'Lucy in the Sky' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 11 Sep 2019 Wearing Dior same outfit as catwalk model *10325126l
Natalie Portman gave off some serious ‘Black Swan’ vibes in a stunning black, one-shoulder dress on the red carpet at TIFF on Sept. 11.

Nina Sayers, is that you? Natalie Portman, 38, seemingly channeled her Black Swan character on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder, black lace dress at the premiere of her new film, Lucy In The Sky. The mother-of-two looked stunning in her body-skimming floor-length gown that featured a full skirt and a sexy, chic lace bodice that showed off a black bra, as well as the actress’ killer waist. Natalie kept her hair simple, pulling it back to show off her beautiful face. She finished off her red carpet look with a sultry cat eye, nude lips, and glowing skin, and added a pop of color to her ensemble with a clean, dark red manicure. 

The rest of the cast of Lucy In The Sky joined Natalie on the red carpet for the premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi drama about an astronaut (Portman) who returns to Earth from a mission where she had a “transcendent experience” and subsequently begins to lose touch with reality. Natalie stars in the movie, which hits theaters everywhere on Oct. 4, alongside A-listers Jon Hamm, 48,  Zazie Beetz, 28, and Ellen Burstyn, 86.

Although Lucy in the Sky hasn’t generated much Oscar buzz yet, Black Swan was nominated for 5 Academy Awards in 2011, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Actress, which she won. In her acceptance speech, Natalie, who was pregnant with her first child, thanked her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 42, who served as choreographer for the film. “So many people helped me prepare for this role. Mary Helen Bowers spent a year with me, training me,” she said. “Michelle Rodriguez, and Kurt Froman, and Olga Kostritzky, Marina Stavitskaya, and my beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life.”