Kaley Cuoco Bursts Into Tears After Receiving First Golden Globe Nomination For ‘Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco is living on Cloud Nine! The actress, 35, learned in the early hours of February 3 that she had earned her very first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. Kaley could hardly contain her join, as seen in the real-time reaction videos she shared to her Instagram account shortly after learning the exciting news.

While Sarah Jessica Parker read the nominees for the category, she could clearly be heard saying “Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant.” Kaley immediately cupped her hands over her eyes and mouth and bowled over crying. “Oh my god!” Kaley exclaimed. The actress was at a total loss for words, uttering through tears, “I can’t believe it.”

A second video in the carousel post also showed Kaley’s reaction to the show’s second nomination. The actress’ jaw completely dropped as she learned that the series was nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Kaley couldn’t believe it, cupping her hands over her eyes and mouth. The actress was incredibly grateful for the nomination, courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and extended her immense gratitude in the caption to her post.

“Thank you [Golden Globes] and [HFPA],” she began. “I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying … so proud of my entire team,” she said, tagging The Flight Attendant‘s official Instagram account before ending the caption “YES NORMAN,” referencing the star’s adorable pooch who passed away at the end of January.

This is Kaley’s very first Golden Globe nomination in a decades-long career. Kaley has been acting since she was a child, earning her big break at the age of 17 as a cast member of the comedy series 8 Simple Rules. Prior to her turn on the HBO Max series, Kaley played Penny on the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which earned a slew of Emmy Awards during its 12-season run. But now, Kaley is charting her own course — almost literally!

The actress plays Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. The series, which has earned a major following and wide acclaim, follows a flight attendant named Cassie as she’s caught-up in a murder mystery, potentially of her own making. Fans of the series and of Kaley couldn’t be more excited for the star, who joins the company of Lily Collins (Emily In Paris), Elle Fanning (The Great), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) among her class of nominees!