Brian Austin Green & GF Sharna Burgess Hang Out With His Ex Tina Louise At Her New Restaurant – Pics

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other, outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess surprisingly spent their date night at his ex, Tina Louise’s restaurant. The threesome acted like old friends, happily chatting during the meetup.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess chose a seemingly odd location for their latest date night. The hot new couple were spotted celebrating the opening of a new restaurant in Los Angeles… that’s owned by his ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise! All appears to be amicable between the exes, as Tina was even there to give Brian and Sharna a tour of the vegan Mexican eatery.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess stop to chat with his ex Tina Louise at the opening of her new restaurant, 2/2/21 (BACKGRID)

The BH90210 actor, 47, and his Dancing With The Stars flame spent about 30 minutes at the restaurant, where they happily chatted with friends as they sipped drinks and ate. Brian and Tina definitely weren’t try to avoid each other throughout the night. As he left Sugar Taco with Sharna at the end of their date, they stopped to chat with Tina, who gave them both big hugs.

Both ladies looked gorgeous. Sharna, 35, rocked knee-high boots, paired with a mod checkered coat and a loose black mini dress. Tina, 38, kept it casual and cool for her big night, dolled up in skintight jeans, a cropped tank top, and an olive green utility vest, paired with green velvet ankle boots. Both women are rocking pink hair right now!

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess enjoy a night out at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, 2/2/21 (BACKGRID)

Brian and Tina dated briefly in summer 2020, shortly after his separation from wife Megan Fox. The actor and the Australian model split just one month after they were first spotted holding hands, allegedly because she was receiving a lot of hate from online trolls. It’s thought that she’s now dating Diddy after they were seen making out on the beach in October!

Sharna and Brian connected in late 2020 after being introduced by their shared business manager. The couple haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re both extremely happy, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s smart, funny, outgoing, and of course, absolutely stunning,” they said. “The possibilities are endless.”