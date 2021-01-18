Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess: Why ‘Possibilities Are Endless’ For Their Relationship

As things heat up between Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY where things stand with the hot new couple.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess aren’t putting labels on their relationship just yet, but their romance is definitely headed in the right direction! “Brian isn’t in any place to rush things in terms of a serious commitment with anybody at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s definitely interested in seeing where things go with Sharna because he thinks she’s smart, funny, outgoing, and of course, absolutely stunning. They aren’t labeling where things stand between them, but the possibilities are endless.”

After ending his ten-year marriage to Megan Fox in 2020, Brian has been linked to various women, including Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. He was first spotted with Sharna when they were photographed boarding a plane together on Christmas. Days later, photos surfaced of the pair making out on the beach in Hawaii, and on Jan. 11, Sharna made the relationship Instagram official by posting a PDA pic to her social media account.

Our source revealed that Brian was hesitant about going out with Sharna at first, but is now “so thankful” that he went through with it. “He’s very happy with where things are at between them right out,” the insider added. “He had an amazing time in Hawaii with her and it felt great to get away from it all and just enjoy a beautiful vacation with great company.”

Meanwhile, Brian’s ex, Megan, who he shares three sons with, has also moved on. She met her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly, while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2020. Megan even starred in MGK’s music video, which was released around the same time that news of her split from Brian broke in May. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards in November.

Megan and MGK have basically been inseparable since they first got together. The actress was by her man’s side when he performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and they weren’t shy about packing on the PDA in front of television cameras after the ball dropped. Megan also joined MGK for a trip to Las Vegas with his friends earlier this month