Megan Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s steamy new music video, and in a behind the scenes clip, the model rips a piece of tape off his bare back.

Amid rumors that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dating, the 30-year-old rapper added fuel to the rumor mill when he posted a behind-the-scenes clip from his new music video. MGK — born Colson Baker — took to Instagram on May 21 to share a BTS look at the making of “Bloody Valentine”, in which he and the 34-year-old Transformers star get up-close and personal. It comes just days after Megan confirmed she had split from her husband Brian Austin Green, 46. “Hey Megan could you rip the one on this one?” a completely naked MGK asks Megan, while sitting in a sauna.

The model, wearing nothing but a towel then walks into frame. She begins ripping off the large piece of tape that was stuck to his upper back, before he winced in pain. “Oh my God, just go, finish the f***ing job!” he yelled. In the music video, Megan wakes up alongside MGK in his bed, before their on-screen romance turns tragic – and fatal. Megan tapes MGK’s mouth shut and proceeds to torture him – albeit in a sexy way. They come this close to kissing before the video ends in a fatal explosion of pink electricity.

Talk of a possible romance between the pair started on May 16 after MGK and Megan were spotted getting food and coffee together (days after Megan was seen without her wedding ring.) Shortly after that, Brian posted a cryptic message about how “eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long.” As fans speculated the status of Megan and Brian’s marriage, he put all that talk to rest on his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. After 10 years of marriage and three kids together – Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7 – he confirmed that they were calling it quits.

Brian, during the podcast, said that Megan and Kelly were “just friends,” and they had met while on the set of the upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I don’t want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press … but it’s not new for us.”