Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 3rd Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Vids Of Her Growing Up

On her daughter’s third birthday, Kylie Jenner shared with fans tons of adorable videos of Stormi Webster from throughout her life. Each one is seriously cuter than the last.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating three whole years of loving on her daughter. On Stormi Webster‘s big third birthday, the proud mama posted a compilation to Instagram featuring dozens of new videos from throughout the toddler’s life. You guessed it — each one is remarkably cute. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned her post “3 years of Stormi.”

And what a magical life little Stormi has already had. Set to Edith Whiskers‘ “Home,” Kylie’s video begins with footage of her daughter as a precious newborn, just marveling at the world around her and her beautiful mother. Kylie snuck in a little clip of baby Stormi lounging on a bed in her private jet, too! The video progresses to show Stormi turning into a happy little lady in front of our very eyes. There’s moments of her giggling while playing with dad Travis Scott, running around with her bestie cousins, and just being a little goofball in cute outfits.

Since she couldn’t throw their usual StormiWorld bash for her daughter’s birthday, Kylie whisked Stormi away for a luxurious girls trip to Turks and Caicos with her sisters, nieces, and friends. The ladies are still partying the days away in honor of Stormi and having way too much fun. Kylie couldn’t help but get a little emotional while talking about her love for her daughter on Instagram.

“Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because i can’t stop the time,” Kylie wrote as the caption on a gallery of throwbacks, including shots of her baby bump. “It’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years.” How sweet!