Stormi Webster, 2, & Kulture Cephus, 1, Are So Cute Hanging At Epic Stormi World Birthday Bash

Best friends in the making! The two toddlers looked just as stylish as their moms Kylie Jenner & Cardi B as they hung out at Stormi’s carnival-themed birthday!



Stormi Webster, 2, and Kulture Cephus, 1, take the cake for cutest pic at Stormi World 2.0. Kylie Jenner and Cardi B‘s daughters were caught in candid moment at Stormi’s epic second birthday bash, and we have a feeling these two are BFFs for life! Stormi, mid-churro bite, stares intently over at Kulture as the pair hilariously look like they might be having a serious conversation. “KULTURE HAD FUN AT #stormiworld @travisscott @kyliejenner thanks ❤️,” Kulture’s dad Offset captioned the sweet photo.

Just like their fashionable moms, the toddlers’ outfits didn’t disappoint! Stormi matched her makeup mogul mama in a sparkly blush pink top and pants which a cozy pair of white sneakers (comfort is always key at a carnival). Kulture, meanwhile, was giving us some serious Coco Chanel vibes with her tweed red jacket and black grosgrain ribbon. She rocked a pretty cream dress underneath, and we couldn’t get over her sweet silver shoes and double bun hairstyle.

Cardi’s younger sister Hennessy Almanzar, 24, took her niece to the party and the pair looked like they had a blast! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared some adorable videos of the auntie-niece duo enjoying a carnival ride, a fake snowy forest, and, every kids fave — a ball pit. At one point, Kulture was totally enamored by a princess who bestowed her with a balloon, which she was later seen running around with. “Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld .Im so happy my baby enjoyed herself!🥰 Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi ⛈ 💜!Keep glowing and growing,” Cardi captioned the round-up.

Stormi’s second birthday was totally star-studded with guests like Hailey Baldwin, 23, and the entire KarJenner crew! Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 1, also looked like she had the time of her life in a bouncy castle (rocking a Givenchy shirt, may we add), along with her cousin Dream Kardashian, 3! The swanky bash was based on the theme of Stormi’s 1st birthday last year, inspired by her dad Travis Scott‘s massively successful 2018 album Astroworld. The album was named for a now shut-down SixFlags AstroWorld theme park in Travis’ hometown of Houston, Texas, that he frequented as a kid.

Kylie teased plans for Stormi World 2.0 on her Instagram weeks ago, sharing a pic at a meeting with event planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss. The party guru delivered yet another picture-perfect experience, including a princess, rides, tables of decadent food, and more! Stormi’s favorite Trolls character Poppy also made an appearance, which we’re sure made the toddler’s entire night.