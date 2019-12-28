Cardi B Shares Cutest Video Of Offset Giving Baby Kulture, 1, A Sweet Kiss: ‘My Babies’

Little Kulture was all bundled up with her dad Offset as the family appeared to be enjoying a laid back day together! We couldn’t get over how cute Kulture looked in her cozy red beanie.

Cardi B, 27, is one proud mama! The “She Bad” rapper posted the cutest video of her daughter Kulture Kiari, 18 months, and her husband Offset, 28, on a rare day off together. In the sweet boomerang, Offset is the ultimate doting dad as he gave his daughter a kiss on the head! Cardi was obviously living for the moment as she filmed on her phone, captioning the Saturday, Dec. 28th post “My babies,” referencing her daughter and husband. The video was shot in Atlanta — where Cardi and Offset just closed on a house — and little Kulture was seemingly bundled for the cool 60 degree weather. “Imma start dressing KK more girly soon. It just be hard cause it’s cold outside 😩😩😩,” Cardi added to her caption.

Kulture is certainly proving to be quite the fashionista, and her bundled up look was so adorable! Always dripping in designer duds, the baby didn’t disappoint with a classic Burberry bomber jacket and matching check bag adorned with black leather and studs. She kept warm in a cozy red beanie with a fur puff, while rocking a casual white t-shirt and winter-ready gray sweats! Kulture was all-smiles as she twinned with her dad in comfy sneakers as she clutched onto her toy monkey. For his part, Offset rocked a black graphic hoodie, jeans and a cool pair of read sneakers.

The sweet moment comes just days after the family celebrated Christmas! Kulture stole the show in her super cute Santa outfit and black velvet bow headband, while dad Offset dressed up as Mr. Claus himself (complete with socks featuring mom Cardi’s face). With toys from LOL Surprise! in the background, it seems like Kulture definitely got what every little girl was wishing for. Cardi also had quite the holiday, getting a brand new Mercedes Benz Maybach and a giant Chanel bag!

The family celebrated their very first Christmas in their new seven acre mansion, located in Atlanta’s ritzy Buckhead neighborhood. Cardi revealed that the couple had only closed on the insane property Christmas Eve, but that they had been looking for some time! Giving fans a tour of the 22,000 sq. foot space, the property had everything one could dream of, including a stunning infinity pool! “Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good,” wrote on her Intagram story. “We even [thought] about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of [our realtor] @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!”