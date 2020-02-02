Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever While Attending Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Party

Khloe was spotted leaving the lavish party, thrown by younger sis Kylie for her daughter Stormi — and her pout has never looked so plump!

Khloe Kardashian looked incredible as she was spotted leaving half-sis Kylie Jenner‘s birthday bash for Stormi Webster, 2. The 35-year-old attended the over the top party in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 and we can’t get over how plump her pout was! She was spotted leaving the party and got behind the wheel of her Mercedes, decked out in glamorous shades, despite it being dark out, and her hair in gorgeous, bouncy curls. The mom-of-one also wore massive diamond stud earrings, but we can’t stop looking at her lips! Khloe rocked a glossy nude, and her lips appeared to be fully lined — one of little sister Kylie’s go-to tricks — along with a natural, coral colored blush!

While Khloe has never confirmed she’s tried lip filler, she has shown off her visits to Skinthesis, which is a pricey West Hollywood clinic that offers a variety of services…including fillers. “Hey glow!!! Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my healthy glowing skin,” she shared after an Aug. 28 visit. Fans quickly noticed her plumped up pout and didn’t waste any time mentioning it in her comments. “If you can’t close your lips … too much filler,” follower @judykyrosmith wrote. According to experts, she’s definitely enhanced her lips in recent months. “She might have had something injected called Juvederm Volbella or Restylane Silk which is the other lip filler that is quite often used,” Dr. Bruce E. Katz, Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York City, told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “No question about it, she’s had a lot of filler injected.”

Khloe’s family members looked just as glam when they were spotted at Stormi’s party, including older sis, Kourtney, 40, Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, 64, her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39, and Caitlyn Jenner, 70, with her pal Sophia Hutchins, 23. Some of the famous family’s A-list friends were also in attendance, including Hollywood royalty John Legend, 41, and Chrissy Teigen, 34, who danced the night away with their adorable tots Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. The celebration was dubbed “Stormi World 2” following the bub’s outrageous first birthday party which featured the same theme. This time staff wore uniforms with the slogan “2 is better than 1”, and handed out maps to guests to help them find their way around the various “worlds”. UM, can Kylie plan my birthday party?

After guests walked through a massive inflatable head bearing a strong likeness to Stormi, they entered a forest walkway decked out with colorful, twinkling lights. Along with a dedicated Stormi World – and a Stormi World store – there were also ‘worlds’ dedicated to the popular children’s movies Trolls and Frozen. One thing’s for sure: we’re officially jealous of a two-year-old! Happy Birthday Stormi!