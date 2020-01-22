See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Lips Look Bigger Than Ever In Sultry New Selfie — Pic

Khloe Kardashian has been looking absolutely amazing in her Instagram posts lately, and is positively glowing in her latest pic!

Khloe Kardashian‘s lips are looking bigger than ever! The 35-year-old just posted super sexy selfie on Instagram, and we can’t get over how plump her pout was. With her long blonde hair in a sleek long pony, Khloe gave the camera a kissy face as she showed off her flawless complexion and glam makeup. Rocking a glossy nude, her lips appeared to be fully lined — one of little sister Kylie Jenner‘s go-to tricks — along with a flirty black liner and coral colored blush!

Sitting in a luxe Rolls Royce, Khloe was casual for the day in a chic denim jacket and huge silver hoop earrings! Her wire frame sunglasses — featuring a ’70s inspired double bridge — matched the vibe of her throwback themed outfit. In a post just before, Khloe showed off her lips up close as she grooved to “The Box” by rapper Roddy Rich and played around with the freckle filter, which appears to be her new fave! The Keeping Up star finished her look with a glam light yellow manicure featuring purple butterflies that we’re sure niece Stormi Webster, 1, would totally approve of! The “Stormi” collection from Kylie Cosmetics, which features butterflies on all the packaging, drops next month ahead of Valentine’s Day!

While Khloe has never confirmed she’s tried lip filler, she has showed off visits to Skinthesis, which is a pricey West Hollywood clinic that offers a variety of services…including fillers. “Hey glow!!! ✨ #ad Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my healthy glowing skin 💋,” she shared after an Aug. 28 visit. Fans quickly noticed her plumped up pout, and didn’t waste any time mentioning it in her comments. “If you can’t close your lips 👄… too much filler,” follower @judykyrosmith wrote.

Yesssss my babe brought her long hair back 😍💋

According to experts, she’s definitely enhanced her lips in recent months. “She might have had something injected called Juvederm Volbella or Restylane Silk which is the other lip filler that is quite often used,” Dr. Bruce E. Katz, Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York City, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “No question about it, she’s had a lot of filler injected.”