Jordyn Woods & Sister Jodie, 15, Show Off Dance Moves After Karl-Anthony Towns Recovers From COVID

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to share a new TikTok video that showed her happily busting some moves with her mom, Elizabeth, and sister, Jodie, in various spots of a house.

Jordyn Woods, 23, enjoyed a little family fun time on Jan. 30 when she put on a dance session with her mom, Elizabeth Woods and her look-alike sister, Jodie Woods, 15. The beauty was wearing a black hoodie and matching sweatpants in the TikTok video that showed the memorable moment, while her mom wore a red low-cut top and matching red pants, and her sister donned a black graphic sweatshirt and gray and black patterned sweatpants. Jordyn praised her mom in the caption by writing, “I cannnnot 😂😂😂 our mom has me done @elizabethwoods @jodiewoods 🥰.”

In the cute clip, Jordyn and the gals smile at the camera while flaunting various dance moves with their arms and hands that looked like an Egyptian walking. They also started off by bolting their bodies forward with fists before leaning back and continuing on. They danced in all kinds of spots in the house they were in, including on a couch in the living room and in a hallway with hardwood floors.

The video got the attention of many of Jordyn’s followers after she shared it and they took to the comments section to write responses. “oh so all dat is genetic! i see you mama woods 🗣💛,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Give these girls a show!! Ive been sayin it for years.” A third said they “look like triplets” and a fourth called them “the most beautiful family.”

Jordyn’s latest dance video comes just a couple of weeks after she showed love for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, when he tested positive for COVID-19 after losing his own mother and other family members to the virus. The doting girlfriend shared a message of heartfelt words for the athlete and also asked fans for prayers.

“Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through,” she wrote on Jan. 15. “God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there…you’re one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up.”

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony first confirmed their romance on Instagram in Sept. after packing on PDA at her birthday party in Mexico. Since then, they’ve seemed inseparable and often give shout-outs to each other on social media.