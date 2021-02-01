Cardi B Rocks A Sexy Denim Bikini As She Teases An ‘Announcement’

Cardi B was dripping in Christian Dior accessories and diamonds in a new video she shared to Instagram on January 31! The bikini clad rapper got all glammed up to reveal that she has an announcement to make on February 1.

Cardi B set Instagram ablaze on Sunday night, when she showed off her amazing curves in a denim two-piece! The Grammy-winner, 28, took to social media to share, “I got a announcement tomorrow,” which she wrote in the caption of her post, adding a megaphone emoji. The short clip captured Cardi walking down a set of stairs, presumably in her home, sporting head-to-toe Christian Dior accessories.

She donned a headscarf by the brand and carried the popular Christian Dior namesake tote, as well as a chunky “CD” diamond necklace. Cardi coordinated her dark denim bikini with a floor-length denim trench coat that followed behind her as she walked. The “WAP” rapper stepped out in a pair of Timberland-style stiletto boots and wore her dark locks styled down and straight.

Fans filled the comments of Cardi’s teaser post with support and love. Singer Normani and rapper Bhad Bhabie (née Danielle Bregoli) even shared heart-eyes emojis. As for what she’s slated to announce? — While the latter is unclear, many fans are speculating that Cardi may announce her new album. The mother of one has been working on new music, and has previously said that her forthcoming record is closer than fans may think.

Cardi dropped the sultry clip just after she got her makeup done on Instagram. — And, her glam artist was none other than her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, who rocked matching heart-shaped glasses just like her mom. In a series of videos shared by Cardi, Kulture gave her mom, who encouraged her every step of the way, a gorgeous smokey eye! After seeing Cardi’s finished look, there’s a good chance Kulture may have a career in the beauty biz!