True Thompson, 2, Sings Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ In Cute New Video & It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

True Thompson showed off her adorable singing voice by belting out the ‘Frozen’ theme song, ‘Let It Go.’ Khloe Kardashian captured the sweet moment in the backyard of their Calabasas mansion.

True Thompson proved that she’s not just Khloe Kardashian‘s princess — she’s a Disney princess too! Khloe’s two-year-old daughter sang “Let It Go,” the famous song from the Disney film Frozen originally sang by Idina Menzel, while dancing on the patio of their Calabasas mansion. Instead of Elsa’s blue dress, though, True was wearing a cute bubblegum dress with matching pink ribbons in her hair.

Khloe filmed her daughter’s singing solo and posted two videos of the performance on her Instagram Story, one of which featured the aesthetic “Cute lettering” filter from Sasha Soul (@sasha_soul_art). “Lifestyle,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote over one of the cute clips of her daughter.

Khloe and True are always spending quality time together! Christmas may be over, but that didn’t stop the mom-daughter duo from rocking reindeer print pajamas from Burts Bees Baby in an Instagram selfie shared on Jan. 19. When it was actually Christmas, however, the duo made sure to spend the holiday with Tristan Thompson in Boston, where the NBA star has recently relocated to as a new player for the Boston Celtics.

“Tristan has really stepped up for Khloe and True this last year and since he physically couldn’t be with the Kardashians on Christmas, it was a no brainer for her to bring True to him,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of Dec. 2020. And while Khloe and True have since returned to California, they are still connected as ever to Tristan, especially while he was quarantining alone in Massachusetts.

“[Khloe] stayed in touch with him constantly, FaceTiming with True, texting, calling, etc. and even though Tristan was the one in isolation, he was actually keeping Khloe calm about the whole situation,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 16. The source added, “Khloe is so happy to see that he’s heading back on the court because she knows how much it means to him and how excited he is. She just wants to make sure he stays safe and that he comes back to LA healthy.”