Christina Aguilera, 40, Poses In Nothing But A Towel On her Head In Gorgeous New Pics

Three weeks into 2021, Christina Aguilera is reminding her fans to have ‘self love’ this year, and she shared some stunning pics to go along with the message.

Christina Aguilera, 40, is making a point to focus on herself in 2021. On Jan. 19. she shared a series of Polaroid photos of herself wearing nothing but a towel on top of her head. The singer’s face was fully made up in the glamorous images, with cat-eye eyeliner and bold red lipstick fully on display. “Hope you’re taking care of yourself,” Christina captioned the pics, with a red heart emoji. “Self love all 2021.”

In recent weeks, Christina has been posting a number of similar sexy photos to her social media account. She rang in 2021 by taking a bubble bath, wearing nothing but a cowboy hat as she popped champagne and soaked in the water. The singer shared a video of the process, showing off her gorgeous, au naturel look.

Days later, she posted a gorgeous selfie of herself in a sexy blue latex outfit, as she revealed her hopes for the new year. “Feeling hopeful, positive, inspired, and recharged for the year ahead,” Xtina wrote. “2021 — please be gentle on us.” In the pic, Christina wore her hair in a long braid, with long eyelashes and mauve lipstick completing her glam look.

In December, Christina turned 40 years old, and she proved she’s just as confident as ever by posting a video of herself in a super sexy jumpsuit to celebrate the milestone birthday. The birthday girl strutted down a long hallway with her back to the camera in the footage, putting her figure fully on display for the fierce clip. “Comin’ for you 40!” she captioned the video, making it clear that she had no qualms about leaving her 30s.

Seeing Christina’s amazing confidence in these recent pics and videos is a breath of fresh air, especially considering how open she’s been about her struggles with body confidence in the past. “Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, which makes you unique,” she said in a 2020 interview. “You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else.” AMEN!