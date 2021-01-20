‘Celebrating America’ Inaugural Special Livestream: Watch Performances From Demi Lovato & More

Watch the livestream for ‘Celebrating America’ here on Wednesday evening, Jan. 20. The inaugural special will feature remarks from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and a lineup of performances.

Celebrate with the rest of America, now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn into office. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States won’t be attending inaugural balls that have been customary in years past. So, instead, the Presidential Inaugural Committee has put together a 90-minute inaugural special called Celebrating America, which you can watch right here:

Celebrating America will stream between 8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. ET/PT, so make sure to return to this page tonight — or, if the show’s about to start, welcome! Tom Hanks is hosting the inaugural special, which will also be airing on the TV networks CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, and will be live streamed on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch (we’ve embedded the YouTube livestream above).

Biden and Harris will be delivering remarks, and many celebrities have been called on to make Celebrating America a memorable program. John Legend will be performing — whose wife, Chrissy Teigen, accidentally spoiled his grand performance in this sneak-peak video — as well as Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and the Foo Fighters. These musicians won’t all be performing in Washington, D.C., but instead at “iconic locations across the country,” according to the Presidential Inauguration Committee’s announcement.

Other celebrities and prominent figures who will be making appearances are Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, José Andrés, Dolores Huerta, and Kim Ng. This is not just an event for stars, though. Everyday heroes, like UPS driver Anthony Gaskin and eight-year-old named Morgan Marsh-McGlone who raised over $50,000 to feed families amid the pandemic, will also be celebrated.

Celebrating America is capping off the past three days of inauguration activities, which included the “United We Serve” National Day of Service event that honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan.18; a nationwide COVID-19 memorial ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19; and the official inaugural ceremony and subsequent virtual parade on Jan. 20.

The presidential inauguration was a beautiful ceremony, where Biden called for unity and both Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga performed. Former president Barack Obama and the country’s new VP, Harris, even shared an iconic fist bump! Senator Bernie Sanders even attended the inauguration, whose fashionable mittens caused quite the stir online.