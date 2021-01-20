Barack Obama & VP Kamala Harris Fist-Bumping Is The Must-See Pic From Inauguration

The first Black president, Barack Obama, shared a fist bump with the first Black vice president, Kamala Harris, before her inauguration and the photo is filled with so much joy!

It was a small, sweet moment between two history-makers that got major attention on Inauguration Day. Before being sworn in as the nation’s first female, Black, and South Asian president, Kamala Harris stopped to bump fists with former President Barack Obama. The United States’ first Black president gleefully returned the gesture with a huge smile on his face. Though they both wore protective face masks during the inauguration, you can see it in their eyes!

There was actually a lot of fist-bumping going on at the event. Harris, wearing purple to honor Shirley Chisholm, also shared a bump with former First Lady Michelle Obama. When newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden approached the dais with First Lady Jill Biden, he stopped to fist bump Obama, too. This was a major day for their friendship. Biden, of course, served as Obama’s vice president for eight years — and now it’s his turn to lead the country.

Moments after everyone said their greetings, Harris and Biden said their oaths of office, officially ushering in a new era in United States history. With now former President Donald Trump‘s presidency over, Biden stressed in a speech that unity between Republicans and Democrats was the only way to heal the nation. “Unity is the path forward. This is the United States of America,” he said. “We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends: democracy has prevailed!”

LOVE THIS! The first Black President, @BarackObama, greets the first Black and first female (!) Vice President, @KamalaHarris with a fist bump.🤜🏾🇺🇸🤛🏾#BidenHarrisInauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/s6yqyeq4Td — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) January 20, 2021

He also gave a shoutout to his new vice president, whom he selected as his running mate in August 2020. “Today, we mark the swearing in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me things can’t change,” he declared.