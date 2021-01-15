See Pic

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Princess’ Chicago On Her 3rd Birthday: You ‘Bring Magic’ To My Life

Kim Kardashian & Chicago West
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touch down in Miami after their 'make or break' vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their private jet left Punta Cana’s private airfield early Sunday morning. There have been no reports as yeton the state of their marriage although rapper Kanye did post a happy family video at the end of last week. In the short clip, West, 43, clad in a hockey jersey, sings what seems to be a snippet from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” before hopping out of the golf cart he was riding in and dancing alongside it. Kardashian, who seems to be filming, can be heard laughing in the background. There have been no other sightings of the couple who went to extreme lengths not to be seen during the seven-day trip. They stayed in the luxurious Villa Tartaruga at the exclusive Puntacana Resort & Club. Sources say the rapper "suggested they take a family trip together" amid their marital crisis, which saw Kanye, 43, claim he'd been trying to divorce Kim, 39, for two years back in July. Kim and Kanye's marital problems became public knowledge after the rapper shared private details of their life during his presidential rally in July, including the claim that they considered aborting North. Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim. The couple also shares four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm. After Kanye’s meltdown, where he received visitors ranging from Justin Bieber to Dave Chappelle, West visited a Wyoming hospital after he and Kardashian were seen locked in an intense discussion in a parked car. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kim and Kanye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693381_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children Chicago and Saint West, seen trying to put on brave faces by playing with each other at Holmby Park in Beverly Hills. While the kids enjoyed driving around in an orange Lamborghini mechanical car, it was obvious that something heavy was on their minds.Pictured: Chicago West, Saint WestBACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Proudly Enjoys Mommy Duty with her 3 Kids in NYC while Kanye Prepares to Release his New Gospel Album. She left Cipriani in Soho with BFF FoodGod and her three mini-me's , Chicago, North and Saint Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West,Chicago West Ref: SPL5119229 290919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kim Kardashian Seen With All Her Children, Before Getting Psalm, Chicago And Saint Baptized In Armenia Pictured: North West,Saint West,Chicago West,Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5120835 071019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Editor

Happy Birthday, Chicago West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter turned 3 today on January 15, and the SKIMS founder shared the cutest tribute to her ‘princess Chi Chi’ on social media.

Time flies! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, Chicago West is already 3-years-old! Her mom took to Twitter and Instagram on January 15 (Chicago’s actual birth date) to share identical tributes, which revealed how the family plans to celebrate. “My Chi Chi princess today you are three!”, Kim wrote alongside an adorable photo of Chicago sitting at an outdoor picnic table. “You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime & LOL Dolls today!”

Kim’s siblings along with her celebrity friends alike shared sweet happy birthday messages in the comments. “Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!!!!!!!!!” Chicago’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian wrote. Her uncle, Rob Kardashian added, “Happy birthday beautiful Chiiiiiiii!!” Family friends Vanessa Bryant, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Mario Dedivanovic and Jen Atkin all followed suit with celebratory comments of their own.

Kim Kardashian & Chicago West
Kim Kardashian & daughter Chicago West. (Photo credit: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID)

Kim also shared a bunch of cute throwback photos to Instagram Stories that showed  the little fashionista playing in a laundry room with her 1-year-old brother Psalm West. “Happy Birthday Chi Chi Mommy loves you SOO much!!” Kim wrote on top of a separate photo of the mother and daughter at the beach in matching metallic swimsuits.

It’s unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner families will get together for Chicago’s birthday — like they did in November for Dream Kardashian‘s princess-themed 4th birthday party. It’s also a mystery as to whether or not Kanye will be present to celebrate Chicago’s 3rd birthday as looming divorce reports continue to follow the rapper and his wife.