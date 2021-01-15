Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Princess’ Chicago On Her 3rd Birthday: You ‘Bring Magic’ To My Life

Happy Birthday, Chicago West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter turned 3 today on January 15, and the SKIMS founder shared the cutest tribute to her ‘princess Chi Chi’ on social media.

Time flies! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, Chicago West is already 3-years-old! Her mom took to Twitter and Instagram on January 15 (Chicago’s actual birth date) to share identical tributes, which revealed how the family plans to celebrate. “My Chi Chi princess today you are three!”, Kim wrote alongside an adorable photo of Chicago sitting at an outdoor picnic table. “You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime & LOL Dolls today!”

Kim’s siblings along with her celebrity friends alike shared sweet happy birthday messages in the comments. “Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!!!!!!!!!” Chicago’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian wrote. Her uncle, Rob Kardashian added, “Happy birthday beautiful Chiiiiiiii!!” Family friends Vanessa Bryant, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Mario Dedivanovic and Jen Atkin all followed suit with celebratory comments of their own.

Kim also shared a bunch of cute throwback photos to Instagram Stories that showed the little fashionista playing in a laundry room with her 1-year-old brother Psalm West. “Happy Birthday Chi Chi Mommy loves you SOO much!!” Kim wrote on top of a separate photo of the mother and daughter at the beach in matching metallic swimsuits.

It’s unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner families will get together for Chicago’s birthday — like they did in November for Dream Kardashian‘s princess-themed 4th birthday party. It’s also a mystery as to whether or not Kanye will be present to celebrate Chicago’s 3rd birthday as looming divorce reports continue to follow the rapper and his wife.