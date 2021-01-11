Priyanka Chopra, 38, Is Nearly Unrecognizable At 17 In New Throwback Pic: See Her Transformation

Priyanka showed her Instagram followers how ‘lean’ and ‘mean’ she was at just 17 years old in a fun throwback pic! Check out the before and after photos of Priyanka then and now!

Priyanka Chopra was just as fierce at 17 as she is today! The stunning actress, 38, took to Instagram on January 11 to give her nearly 60 million fans a blast from the past, posting a photo of herself when she was just 17 years old. In the photo, Priyanka gave off major sassy-teen vibes. She posed-up in a pair of black slacks and a crop top with a black blazer with elbow-length sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The then-teenager popped her hips to one side and flashed the camera a confident smile. Priyanka’s signature dark hair cascaded down her shoulders in its natural state, and the stunner looked absolutely amazing! “Lean, mean and all of 17,” she captioned the photo, adding a string of exclamation points along with a hashtag, which read “unfinished.” After seeing her throwback pic above, check out a photo of Priyanka roughly 20 years later at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards!

So much has changed since that photo was taken more than 20 years ago. For one, Priyanka has become a total international star, appearing in films with a global reach and TV shows with loyal fan followings. Even better, Priyanka is half of one of the hottest Hollywood couples today! This past December, Priyanka celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas, 28, and the couple’s future is looking very bright.

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” Priyanka jovially shared in a new interview with The Sunday Times. Priyanka and Nick have definitely had a lot to time to plan for their future, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by,” Priyanka continued. The two were recently in London, where Priyanka is filming a new movie with Outlander‘s Sam Heughan.

“Because with both of our careers, it’s hard to find that kind of time. It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner,” the actress said of her adoring husband. “Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.” It’s amazing to see how far Priyanka has come and how many chapters she has yet to begin! We cannot wait to see what 2021 holds for this stunning star!