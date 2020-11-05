Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Look So In Love While Cozying Up In Rare 2020 Social Media Pic

Nick Jonas honored Priyanka Chopra on Karwa Chauth with a beautiful photo, declaring his love for his wife on the Hindu holiday while cuddling her close.

Two years in, and it’s clear that Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 38, are still enjoying some wedded bliss. The couple, who are coming up on their second wedding(s) anniversary, posed for an adorable photo on the Jonas Brothers singer’s Instagram — and the post was basically dedicated to how much he adores Priyanka. The photo, which you can see below, shows Nick wrapping his arms around his wife’s waist from behind as she looks back at him, leaning in for a kiss. So romantic.

Priyanka looked positively gorgeous in a one-shouldered, bright red dress, which she paired with red lipstick for a major punch. She accessorized with multiple golden rings and bangles, along with gold drop earrings and a matching necklace. Nick’s November 4 post came in honor of Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival celebrating marriage. During the holiday, wives fast from sunrise until moonrise as a prayer for a long and healthy life for their husbands. Once fasting ends, the husbands present their wives with amazing meals.

Nick captioned his post, “Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home.” The second photo in the set showed a glowing Priyanka carrying a gold tray with candles and food. The Quantico actress reposted Nick, adding the caption: “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.I love you @nickjonas,” complete with a red heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka are clearly head over heels for each other, but showing PDA on social media is a rarity for the couple. Priyanka posted an adorable tribute to Nick in honor of his 28th birthday on September 16. In the early hours of his birthday, the Baywatch star shared a compilation video on Instagram showing amazing moments from his life, including him parachuting in a tuxedo, coaching on The Voice, and just sharing some quality time with her. She captioned it, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love.”