Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas In Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘So Grateful You Were Born’

Priyanka Chopra shared the most adorable video compilation and message to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Nick Jonas’s, 28th birthday!

It’s Nick Jonas‘s 28th birthday, and no one was more ready to celebrate than the singer’s wife Priyanka Chopra! In the early hours of Nick’s b-day, Pri took to Instagram and shared a sweet video compilation featuring her hubby. With bumping music, the clip opened up to Nick parachuting his way back to Earth, clad in a tuxedo. The rest of the video featured footage from Nick’s concerts, coaching on The Voice, and a slew of endearing moments between him and his beloved wife, 38.

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love,” Priyanka captioned the video, which you can see here, adding a heart-eyes emoji, heart emoji, and more! Fans can only hope that these two have a fun day planned for Nick’s birthday, despite the constraints of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the two definitely made more than the most of it, especially considering that they already celebrated a major birthday under their roof!

Just two months prior to Nick’s big day, the doting husband celebrated his wife’s birthday with one of the sweetest messages that melted hearts everywhere. “I could stare into your eyes forever,” Nick wrote in the caption next to a stunning photo of the couple, gazing adoringly into one another’s eyes. “I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

These two really do seem to have an idyllic life together. They often post sweet pics of each other on Instagram. One that totally caught fans attention was when Pri decided to help her hubby out during his workout — sort of. In an August 10 snap Pri shared to Instagram, she sat atop Nick while he did a pushup at their Los Angeles home! “Push ups are my favourite exercise,” she captioned the photo with an emoji featuring a sly expression.

Nick and Priyanka have a true Hollywood love story. Although publicly reticent about their personal lives, Nick and Priyanka showed off their love when their relationship went public in May 2018. Roughly two months later, Nick got down on one knee and asked Priyanka that question; and she said yes! By December of that year, the couple married in two gorgeous, traditional ceremonies in both the Hindu and Christian faiths. The event was so romantic, and we cannot wait for more endearing moments from this couple in the future!