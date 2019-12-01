Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Sweet Messages: ‘Forever Isn’t Nearly Enough’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot one year ago in lavish multi-day ceremony in India!

Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, are more in love than ever! The couple both took to Instagram to celebrate their one year anniversary with the most romantic messages. “One year ago today we said forever… well forever isn’t nearly long enough,” Nick began his post, which featured the two exchanging vows in a gorgeous photo from their December 2018 nuptials. “I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.” Um, swoon! The photo took us right back to their ritzy multi-day wedding in India with the gorgeous florals and Priyanka’s dreamy white dress.

Not to be outdone, the former Quantico star also shared some sweet memories on her profile! “My promise. Then..today.. forever,” Priyanka wrote, captioning a video montage of the pairs glamorous wedding rings taken at their wedding. “You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas.” In addition to the video, the stunning actress also shared a super romantic photo of her about to kiss Nick after saying their vows, in addition to one of the two in traditional Indian ensembles.

Nick and Priyanka made things official in a luxurious ceremony at the glam Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan just a year-and-a-half after a friendly date to the Met Gala in New York City! The wedding looked fit for royals as she stunned in a custom gown by Ralph Lauren (who, by the way, Nick and Priyanka both wore to the Met Gala the year they attended together). The lavish event was a family affair as Nick’s dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated, and Nick’s brothers Joe, Kevin, and Frankie, along with Priyanka’s brother Siddharth made up the wedding party! Priyanka finished her post by thanking her fans “for the love and good wishes” and adding “we feel blessed.”

While the couple don’t have children of their own just yet, Priyanka did recently surprise her leading man with a brand new German Shepherd puppy! “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Nick began the caption to his post, featuring photos of the adborable dog. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.” Congratulations to the beautiful couple!