Nick Jonas couldn’t help but gush when his wife, Priyanka Chopra, came home with a German Shepherd puppy, which he described as ‘the absolute best surprise.’

What a surprise! Priyanka Chopra, 37, totally shocked her husband, Nick Jonas, 27, with an adorable German Shepherd puppy and captured the entire moment for Instagram! Early in the morning of Nov. 26, Priyanka strolled into her and Nick’s bedroom while Nick was still asleep. Next to her was the adorable pup, who eventually jumped up on the bed and woke Nick up! Amid his shock, the pooch started licking Nick’s face while Priyanka giggled with joy at the sight — how cute!

Naturally, once Nick was fully awake, he posed for a few pics with the pup and even captured a cute snap of the newest member of their little family. “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Nick began the caption to his post, which included the video Priyanka took along with two pictures. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕”

Gino is the latest addition to the Jonas/Chopra household, but the couple are definitely hoping to add a little one of their own to their family in the near future. While promoting her film The Sky Is Pink during her appearance on the Today show on Oct. 8, Priyanka gushed about the couple’s plans for the future. “I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” Priyanka gushed in response to host Hoda Kotb telling her that having her two kids was “the best decision” she ever made. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want,” Priyanka concluded.

A dog is the perfect first step for the couple to take as they continue to plan their future! The pair cannot stop gushing about one another, and though their wedding took place in December 2018, they are still clearly living in the honeymoon phase. With their newest addition to their family, fans cannot wait to see more snaps of Gino in the future!