Priyanka Chopra helped her hubby, Nick Jonas, do her ‘favorite exercise’ by sitting on his back while The Jonas Brothers singer did push-ups! Check out the adorable Instagram pic of the happy couple!

If you thought that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t get any cuter, think again! The adorable couple took to Priyanka’s Instagram account on August 9, where the stunning actress, 38, shared a photo of her hubby, 27, doing push-ups. Of course, that wasn’t all to the snap. Priyanka lent her husband of over two years a helping hand by sitting on his back during his workout!

“Push ups are my favourite exercise,” the stunning Quantico alum captioned the image. Pri looked like she was fully enjoying her time, and couldn’t help but giggle while Nick labored to do his workout. The couple — ever the fashionable pair — looked so cute, too. They wore near-matching black exercise outfits while breaking a sweat outside of their Los Angeles residence. So sweet!

Posting adorable moments from their life together is basically second-hand for Priyanka and Nick. Just one day before sharing their workout session, Pri took to the ‘Gram to announce that she and her husband had welcomed a new furry member of their family! “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda,” the actress captioned a photo featuring the couple with their pooches — Diana and Gino — and their new pup, Panda! The two adopted the sweet rescue dog not too long ago, and they believe he is “a Husky Australian Shepard mix,” according to Pri’s caption. We can totally see why the two fell in love with the sweet pup — just look at those eyes and ears!

While Nick and Priyanka’s family is growing, they’re also celebrating major milestones. Nick honored his stunning wife for her 38th birthday on July 18, sharing a beautiful caption in which every word was laced with love. “I could stare into your eyes forever,” Nick wrote in the caption to a photo he posted on his IG, featuring Priyanka in a stunning yellow dress. “I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

In the last few months, Nick and Priyanka’s marriage has truly been strengthened by their time in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Pri revealed that she has learned so much about her marriage, and even picked up a new skill thanks to her doting husband. “I’ve also started the piano—I make my husband teach me,” she shared in an April interview. “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.” Between their pups, their music lessons, and fun ways of working out, this couple is stronger than ever! We cannot wait to see what they share next.