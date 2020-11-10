Rupert Grint Posts First Photo With Adorable Daughter & Reveals Her Unique Name: See Pic

Rupert Grint finally joined Instagram on November 10 after confessing that he was ’10 years late’ to the social media platform! See his first post with his infant daughter!

Accio Instagram! Rupert Grint finally joined the social media platform on November 10 and his very first post was sweeter than the best Bertie Botts Every Flavour Bean. In the selfie photo, the Harry Potter alum, 32, shared a snap of himself in a black T-shirt and baseball cap, cradling his six-month-old daughter. The infant, whom Rupert shares with partner Georgia Groome, nuzzled her faces into her daddy’s neck and wore an adorable pink sweatshirt. Far more exciting than a jaunt to the Weasley’s family burrow for Christmas was Rupert’s adorable caption to the post.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” the actor began the caption to his photo. Rupert dubbed the occasion as finally having “Grint on the Gram!” Before he published his post and told his over one million followers to “stay safe,” he finally shared his baby girl’s name. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint.” How sweet!

It’s been such an exciting few months for Rupert Grint, his first post to Instagram not withstanding! The actor, who rose to fame as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series from 2001-2011, welcomed his precious daughter with Georgia in early May. The couple, who have been together since 2011, confirmed the news in a statement and were absolutely thrilled to embark on their new journey as parents.

Georgia and Rupert have been spotted out and about a few times since welcoming sweet baby Wednesday. The proud parents were seen out with their daughter in July soaking up the summer sun and getting some fresh air. Although Rupert didn’t have Instagram to gush about his baby girl, his friends and former co-stars were absolutely thrilled for the actor and his partner!

“I mean that is still wild to me that we are now at the stage where we are having kids and I’m sure that is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel very old,” Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, shared in an interview with Today Show Australia in early June. “[I’m] genuinely just like, so happy for him and Georgia. He is going to be an awesome dad.” Now that Rupert is officially on the ‘Gram, we cannot wait to see him share the many magical moments from his life. Mischief managed!