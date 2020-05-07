Breaking News
Rupert Grint’s Girlfriend Georgia Groome Gives Birth To Couple’s 1st Child
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are now a party of three as the couple have welcomed their first child together!
Oh happy day! Rupert Grint, 31, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28, have officially entered the world of parenthood. The couple revealed the joyous news through their rep on Thursday, May 7. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for the actors confirmed to HollywoodLife. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”
It was only about a month ago when they sparked pregnancy rumors after Georgia had her massive baby bump on display during their outing at a Whole Foods in North London on April 9. Their rep confirmed one day later that she was, in fact, expecting their first child, saying that the duo were “excited” to announce the news.