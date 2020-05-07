Rupert Grint’s Girlfriend Georgia Groome Gives Birth To Couple’s 1st Child

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are now a party of three as the couple have welcomed their first child together!

Oh happy day! Rupert Grint, 31, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28, have officially entered the world of parenthood. The couple revealed the joyous news through their rep on Thursday, May 7. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a rep for the actors confirmed to HollywoodLife. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”