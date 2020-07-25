Rupert Grint & GF Georgia Groome Step Out With Their Daughter, 2 Mos, During Rare Outing

New parents Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome enjoyed a casual and comfortable stroll with their two-month-old daughter in London while wearing full protective gear.

Rupert Grint, 31, and girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28, looked like they were taking their new roles as Mom and Dad pretty well when they went out for a stroll with their new bundle of joy on July 21! The young parents stepped out in London for the rare outing and were wearing casual clothing and black face masks as their two-month-old daughter joined them in her carrier, which Rupert held. The Harry Potter star was wearing a black shirt under a dark blue jacket and black pants, and his lady love was wearing a light blue button-down shirt under a black corduroy dress and black leggings. Check out the pics HERE!

Before their latest outing, Rupert and Georgia were spotted on a different rare outing shortly after their baby girl’s birth in May. It was the first time they were photographed in public since they welcomed their new addition and the trio looked adorable together. They pushed a black stroller around in the London location and made sure to hide their baby from any onlookers or cameras.

It was first announced that Rupert and Georgia were expecting a child in Apr. when they confirmed the news through their rep. They revealed that they were “excited” about the baby, but asked for “privacy” as they prepared for the new journey.

Georgia showed off her baby bump for the first time during a walk with her beau on Apr. 9. and it got the attention of many fans. They were stopping at a Whole Foods in North London to stock up on groceries and the actress put her bump on display while wearing a black graphic T-shirt and black cropped pants. She also appeared to go makeup-free during the outing but still had that pregnancy glow and Rupert was right there by her side looking supportive and content.

Rupert and Georgia first started dating in 2011 and caused marriage speculation when they were seen wearing matching rings on their left hand ring fingers in 2019. Although they never confirmed a marriage, it seems they already have everything they need now that they’re a party of three, and we can’t wait to see future tender pics of the sweet family whenever they decide to share them!