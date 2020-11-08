Ryan Reynolds, John Legend & More Stars Mourn Alex Trebek After His Death At 80

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Katie Couric & Ryan Seacrest also paid tribute to the legendary television host, who bravely continued to work through his cancer diagnosis.

Jeopardy! fans around the world are mourning the loss of Alex Trebek at 80. The iconic television host — who was the face of the trivia series for over three-decades — sadly passed away following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Celebrities like John Legend and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to pay tribute to Alex, reflecting on their own childhood memories of watching him on Jeopardy! John tweeted, “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember.”

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

The Bigger Love singer also tipped his hate to Alex’s incredible run on the show. “What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek,” he added. Just minutes after news of Alex’s passing was announced, fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds reflected on his opportunity to work with the Sudbury, Ontario native last year. “Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will,” Ryan — who hails from Vancouver, British Columbia — posted.

Many others in the television and broadcasting industry paid tribute, including former news anchor Katie Couric. “Alex Trebek died today at the age of 80 after a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. A Jeopardy! spokesperson said he was at home surrounded by friends and family,” she began, before sharing an emotional and personal memory about her late husband Jay Monahan. “Alex was an incredibly kind man who helped make happy memories for so many families. My late husband Jay and I would always watch the show together and it still makes me smile and think of him. I am so sad to hear of his passing and I’m sending love to the Trebek family. He will always be an American treasure,” she also penned.

Hosts Ryan Seacrest and Steve Harvey also shared condolences about Alex, who paved the way for many in television. “Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest in peace, Alex,” the American Idol host shared on Instagram. “My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek,” Steve — who hosts Family Feud — tweeted.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote a sweet tribute to Alex, confessing one “regret” in her career was not appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy! “I have loved @jeopardy since I was child. I don’t believe in regrets – but if I had to pick one – it would be never having done #celebrityjeopardy with the incomparable #alextrebek,” the fellow Daytime Emmy winner shared. “Alex you taught me a love of trivia, that has passed down to my children. You made being smart, cool. My kids don’t often think I am cool (or my husband for that matter) but every time we were a question on your show, our status went up with them. You will be missed, but your mark on tv is forever #ripalextrebek,” she also added, referencing her two kids with Freddie Prinze Jr., Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8.

Viola Davis posted, “RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero.” The Oscar winner added, “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” Lance Bass also wrote a sweet post. “God speed Alex Trebek!!! Thanks for making me feel like an idiot for decades! #Legend,” the N*Sync alum shared.

Michael Strahan wrote, “RIP to one of the sweetest souls I ever had the chance to spend time with, who was always funny and kind. RIP Mr. Trebek! Love and prayers to Jean and the family!” along with a heart and prayer emoji. Alex’s last episode of Jeopardy! will air on Dec. 25, 2020. Our condolences go out to the Trebek family.