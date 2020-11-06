Joe Jonas Celebrates Brother Kevin’s 33rd Birthday With An Adorable Throwback: ‘Miss You Mate’

Happy Birthday to Kevin Jonas. In honor of the oldest JoBro turning 33, Joe Jonas celebrated Kevin’s day with a sweet and goofy picture, along with a message about how much he ‘misses’ his older brother.

“Happy birthday [Kevin Jonas],” Joe Jonas posted to Instagram on Nov. 5, the day Kevin celebrated turned 33. Joe, 31, lovingly poked fun at his older brother by sharing a throwback photo to when they were both babyface youngsters taking the pop world by storm as the Jonas Brothers (which you can see here.) “Love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time!” added Joe. “P.S. I can’t tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth.”

Brother Nick Jonas also joined in on the celebration, but he posted a more recent picture to his Instagram. “Happy Birthday, Big Bro,” Nick, 28, captioned a colorful shot from the recent Jonas Brothers reunion tour. In the picture, which you can see here, Kevin wears an all-green outfit while Nick stands in an orange suit. Though the picture was different than Joe’s, the sentiment was the same. “I miss you and love you man,”

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many families apart, including the Jonas. “Well, we’ve learned to put family first, and that’s been really important for us,” Joe said in a video for GQ back in May. “And also we’ve learned to respect when each other needs some time, and we have our own separate lives. So I think at this point we really miss the crap out of each other. It’s been so long since I’ve seen these guys.”

One of the last times the Jonas Brothers were together was back in May for the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special. The trio performed for the students who had to graduate unconventionally due to the coronavirus outbreak. “All of you have accomplished so much so far! Congratulations to all that’s ahead of you!” said Kevin, before the trio performed “X,” their new collaboration with Karol G.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet for Nick and Kevin, but Joe’s life got a whole lot louder. He and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, at the end of July. The new parents have adjusted to the new normal of midnight feedings and dirty diapers. They’ve also made sure to get some exercise and have been frequently seen taking their girl out for a stroll – in a stroller. Here’s hoping that Uncle Kevin can see baby Willa in person soon.