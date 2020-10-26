Sophie Turner Rocks Sweats On Walk With Joe Jonas & Baby Willa: Plus, 3 More Of Their Cute Outings

New parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got out of the house with their baby girl, Willa, for another stroll around the neighborhood on Oct. 25.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed out and about with their newborn daughter, Willa, on Oct 25. The proud parents walked side-by-side, as Sophie pushed Willa’s stroller on the outing. The actress looked comfortable in a grey sweatsuit, while both stars also masked up in accordance with coronavirus protocols.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their precious little girl at the end of July, and have done a good job at keeping her out of the public eye since then. Although they’ve been photographed on a number of walks with Willa, they’ve always made sure to keep her stroller covered with a blanket. The little one’s face has yet to be photographed publicly. Sophie and Joe have also been keeping her off social media in the months since her birth.

The first time Sophie and Joe were seen out with Willa was back at the beginning of October. Sophie rocked an all-white look for the stroll, with sunglasses on top of her head. Meanwhile, Joe dressed comfortable in black gym shorts and a sweatshirt. At the time, Joe was rocking pink hair in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, as well.

For an Oct. 20 outing, Sophie was glowing while makeup-free on another walk with Joe and Willa. She wore shorts and an oversized sweatshirt, with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail. Sophie’s comfy and casual look was complete with slide sandals and socks, while Joe wore sneakers with his matching shorts and jacket.

Two days later, the lovebirds were out with their baby girl once again. Sophie wore comfortable shorts and an oversized shirt, along with slippers on her feet. She also rocked a bucket hat to keep her face mostly hidden from the paparazzi. Once again, both stars rocked masks to keep safe during the coronavirus.

Sophie and Joe’s relationship spans four years, as they first got together in 2016. Joe popped the question in Oct. 2017, and they enjoyed a long engagement before tying the knot during an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019. The following month, they celebrated alongside family and friends during their actual wedding in France.