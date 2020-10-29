O.T. Genasis Reveals Where His Relationship With Malika Haqq Stands 7 Mos. After Son’s Birth

O.T. Genasis stepped into ‘The Shade Room’ and revealed where he stands with Malika Haqq, sharing that he has so much ‘respect’ for her seven months after they welcomed their son, Ace.

O.T. Genasis got very candid about his relationship with Malika Haqq during his October 28 interview with The Shade Room, seven months after the two welcomed their precious baby boy, Ace. “Do you think there’s any chance that you guys could rekindle your flame?” one of The Shade Room hosts asked the rapper, 33. O.T. laughed off the question, at first, but then revealed the details of his current status with Malika.

“Malika is my…you know obviously that’s my son’s mother,” O.T. began. “But she was always my dog, my friend,” he continued. “Even when we’d be, like, getting into it, I let her have her thing.” Despite their rift, O.T. had only kind words for his former flame, referring to her as his “dog” during the revealing interview.

The rapper then described his current platonic relationship with Malika, 37, as “it is what it is…We’re just chilling right now, man. She’s doing her, I’m doing me. You know what I mean,” he continued. Although O.T., born Odis Oliver Flores, struggled to further explain where he and Malika stand, it was clear that the two have yet to rekindle their romance. “We ain’t really, like, on that right now,” he said.

“We just trying to figure out where our lives [are] going.” Despite the fact that the two parents, who welcomed Ace in March, are on separate journeys, O.T. has absolutely nothing but respect for his former partner. “I [would] never, like, talk bad about her in the media. We’re family now…you always gotta hold it tight,” he explained. “So, whatever it is she goes through…I would never embarrass my son’s mother. It’s a different level of respect,” he went on. “It will always be like that.”

Malika and O.T. dated for roughly two years before splitting in June 2019. Only a few months later, Malika revealed that she was pregnant with Ace in September 2019. The reality TV star, who frequently appears alongside her BFF Khloe Kardashian on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, chronicled her pregnancy as well as Ace’s first few milestones on her Instagram account, which means that O.T. has made a few appearances.

Though they are not together, O.T. and Malika have been very involved in their son’s life. In early October, Malika captured O.T. helping her out with Ace’s bath time. The young father swayed Ace back and forth in his arms, and the two even got playful with bath toys. “Did something right. We have the happiest baby,” Malika captioned one of the clips, which you can see below.

Malika has totally come into her own as a first-time mom. She positively gushes about her baby boy, and her longtime fans have enjoyed seeing the tiny tot grow up right before their eyes. Based on Malika’s own Instagram posts, O.T. appears to be just as equal a participant in his son’s life as Malika, although the romantic part of the parents’ relationship seems over.