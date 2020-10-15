‘KUWTK’ Preview: Malika Says It ‘Sucks’ To See Ex O.T Genasis With Other Girls While She’s Pregnant

Malika Haqq is on her babymoon in the latest preview for ‘KUWTK’, and she opened up about her relationship with estranged ex O.T. Genasis.

Malika Haqq got very candid on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians about seeing ex O.T Genasis out with other girls. In a preview for the October 15 episode, the mom-to-be is on her ‘babymoon’, and told Khloe Kardashian and sister Khadijah Haqq how she feels about girls sliding into her DMs with messages about the father of her baby. “It was a screenshot of O.T. in some other girl’s DM,” Malika told her pals, revealing that someone had messaged her on Instagram about O.T flirting with another woman.

“Not my man, not my problem,” Malika quipped, while Khloe looked visibly shocked that her BFF got involved in the drama. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she said in a confessional, “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business.” The former Dash Dolls star explained how difficult it was to avoid the gossip while being in the public eye, adding that her ex could, “do whatever he wants to do at this point.”

“And, to be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … I really don’t care,” she added. Earlier in the season Malika opened up to Khloe about how she’s coping without the father of her baby by her side. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” she admitted. “I always thought that my baby would be made in love and maybe eventually I’d be married or at least living together. So doing all of this nursery shopping and all this stuff is great to do with Khadijah and Khloe, but ultimately….that’s not the way I wanted this to happen.”

Malika initially kept her baby’s father’s identity a secret from the public, but once videos surfaced of him at her baby shower in February 2020, the news was out. During a KUWTK episode earlier this season, Malika opened up about her struggles with O.T. “Me and my son’s father actually dated for two and a half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was getting harder and harder,” she explained. “But we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”