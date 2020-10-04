Doting dad O.T. Genasis had baby Ace in stitches! The adorable little boy was all-smiles as mom Malika Haqq captured the sweet bath time moment on video.

Malika Haqq, 37, posted the cutest videos of her 6-month-old son Ace! The adorable baby was having a blast with dad O.T. Genasis, 33, during his evening bath time. Ace sweetly giggled as O.T. squirted water on him from a fish toy (that looked a lot like Nemo from Disney’s Finding Nemo). “That’s funny?” the rapper asked his son, as Malika captioned the cute clip, “Did something right. We have the happiest baby.” Ace’s smile can light up any room, so she can definitely say that again.

In another hilarious clip, the Everybody Mad rapper swung Ace in the air as he laughed and smiled, clearly loving every second. “Throw him in the water! Throw him in the water!” O.T. — née Odis Oliver Flores — teased. “Bath time…” Malika wrote over the post, shared to her Instagram story on Sunday, Oct. 4. The fun didn’t stop there, as a diaper-clad Ace attempted to make a run for it on his mom’s silver bedding. “Get outta here,” O.T. joked as Malika wrote, “He got outta there…”

It’s so sweet to see exes Malika and O.T. spending time together as they co-parent baby Ace. The couple called it quits in June 2019, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealing her pregnancy just months later in Sept. 2019. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” she wrote at the time.

Malika later opened up about her split from O.T., who was present at a teddy bear themed baby shower hosted by BFF Khloe Kardashian, 36. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon…I’ve been single the last 8 months, but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she confessed to her Instagram followers.

She also openly discussed her situation in a recent episode of KUWTK, as Khloe and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq helped her shop for baby supplies. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika said. “I always thought that my baby would be made in love and maybe eventually I’d be married or at least living together. So doing all of this nursery shopping and all this stuff is great to do with Khadijah and Khloe, but ultimately….that’s not the way I wanted this to happen.”