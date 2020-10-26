See Message
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner, 48, Shuts Down Speculation That She’s Pregnant After Fan Mistakes IG Post For Announcement

jennifer garner
AP Images
Jennifer Garner 'Camping' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2018
Santa Monica, CA - Actress, Jennifer Garner is out enjoying her Friday night at Italian eatery, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica. Garner is all smiles during the outing sporting a leather skirt paired with a nude sweatshirt and oxfords. Jennifer hugs her girls before getting into her ride. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner hangs out as a special guest of Steve Ballmer the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Clippers Vs The Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Jennifer Garner Ref: SPL5056450 180119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Garner hangs out as a special guest of Steve Ballmer the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Clippers Vs The Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Jennifer Garner Ref: SPL5056450 180119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

No, Jennifer Garner is not pregnant — and she let fans know it after several Instagram users wondered if her photo of two pumpkins was a special baby announcement!

Jennifer Garner, 48, got in the Halloween spirit by carving some pumpkins over the weekend. She proudly uploaded a picture of herself holding up her giant pumpkin, which featured a square opening for a smaller pumpkin inside. The smaller pumpkin had a smiley face carved into the side, and Jen captioned the image, “When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe.”

However, some fans misinterpreted the photo, and wondered if it could be a pregnancy announcement. Jen made sure to squash that talk, though, as she responded directly to one commenter who pointed out the confusion. “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES,” the actress clapped back. “Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

This proclamation comes a month and a half after Jennifer’s last clap back about pregnancy speculation. In a video posted to her Instagram in early September, Jen sported a pair of baggy overalls while on the farm. One fan flat-out asked, “Are you pregnant?”

Jen responded, “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.” She also included several emojis of junk food to reference the second half of her message about the reason behind her potential weight gain.

The 48-year-old is mom to three kids who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Their oldest daughter, Violet, is 14, followed by Seraphina, who is 11, and a son, Samuel, who is 8. After ending her marriage to Ben in 2015, Jen eventually started dating John Miller, but they split earlier this year after two years together.

Ben, meanwhile, has been happily dating his Deep Water co-star, Ana de Armas, throughout 2020. They met on the movie set last fall, and went public with their relationship at the beginning of March. Amidst the coronavirus quarantine this year, the two have practically been inseparable, and she’s even met his kids. However, Ben and Jen also have an extremely amicable relationship and have masted co-parenting together, as well.