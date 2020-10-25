Nicole Scherzinger Doesn’t Flinch As She Lounges In Ice Bath Water After Underwater Weights Session

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself looking blissful while soaking in the ‘ultimate ice bath’ outside while wearing a black bikini.

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, proved ice cold water doesn’t bother her when she shared incredible new pics that had us wondering if we were still in the hot summer months! The singer looked gorgeous in a black bikini while laying back in an outdoor bathtub full of ice cubes in the first snapshot and showed off her toned figure while standing in a pool with goggles on in the second. In the caption for the pics, the brunette beauty revealed she was taking part in an underwater weight training session.

“Thee ultimate ice bath! And awesome underwater weight training with the badass gorgeous @gabbyreece 💪🏽,” she wrote. It didn’t take long for compliments from fans to start rolling in once Nicole made the two new pics public. Many of them were understandably impressed.

“Inspirational,” one follower wrote while another said, “women of mind power.” Another wrote, “You’re very brave taking ice baths. I’m pretty sure I can handle it myself one day. And underwater weight training sounds interesting.” Others left her heart and muscle emojis.

Nicole’s latest pics are just one some of many workout pics she’s shared on her social media. The former Pussycat Dolls member is known for giving her fans inside looks at her workout sessions whenever she can and they always help to show off her strength and toned appearance! On Oct. 23, she stepped things up a bit when she showed others how she works out with her boyfriend Thom Evans, 35.

In various videos, she and the hunk took part in various moves together while getting playful at the same time. One of them included upside down crunches in which Nicole was pushed back and then pulled up by Thom before the they shared a sweet kiss on the lips. They also showed off other in-sync moves like planks and jumping.

Back in July, she also shared a cute beach video that showed her and her beau staying active by dancing together. Nicole’s trainer, Alissa Tucker of AKT Fitness previously told us a little about the way her dancing training works. “Nicole is obviously a fabulous dancer so she loves our AKT DANCE workouts. We alternate between dance cardio and strength intervals for a full body workout,” Alissa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves working her abs so we spend a little extra time on core, focusing on the core as a whole instead of just the rectus abdominis [superficial “6 pack” muscles].”