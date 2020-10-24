Teresa Giudice & ‘RHONJ’ Co-Stars Stun In Mermaid, J.Lo & More Halloween Costumes While Filming

With over a week to go until Halloween, the cast of ‘RHONJ’ has just upped the bar for any other Housewives franchise when it comes to costumes. We’ve got their looks.

Everything is go big or go home when it comes to the women of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo stars just filmed their Halloween episode and are sharing photos in their amazing costumes with fans. Teresa Giudice looked like a confectionary treat, dressing as a stick of cotton candy. The 48-year-old wore a puffy pink tulle outfit that covered her mid-section, with a pink, blue and purple wig and a blue and white striped cotton candy wand attached to the top of her head.

“I’m the sweetest BITCH you’ll ever meet. tis the season … Are you a trick or a treat?” Teresa teased in the caption of the photo. Her ex-husband Joe Giudice sent his adoration from Italy, writing in the comments, “You look sweet.” In another picture that also showed her amazingly detailed makeup job by @priscilladistasio, Tre wrote, “I’m just here for the Cotton Candy.”

Tre’s sister in law Melissa Gorga, 41, made for a stunning mermaid. She wore a metallic gold fishnet-style one shoulder top that showed off her toned bare abs. Melissa paired it with a pink sequin mermaid style skirt with a few rips in it, courtesy of her husband Joe. He went as a mermaid fisherman, complete with a net. Melissa wrote in the caption of an IG picture of the two in costume, “He caught the mermaid.”

Jennifer Aydin, 43, paid tribute to another famous Jennifer, wearing a rendition of JLo‘s iconic green plunging Versace gown that the singer famously wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs. JLo later closed Versace’s Sept 2019 fashion show wearing a near replica of the dress, looking like a goddess at age 50. That was the look Aydin went for, big hair and all. Her husband Bill went as Prince, wearing a purple long duster and the late music god‘s trademark white ruffled shirt. He added a black curly wig to complete the look.

Dolores Catania crushed her costume, going as a sexy plastic surgery victim. “It hurts to be beautiful,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, showing her wearing bandages around her head, neck and other parts of her body. She added bloody red makeup to show breast implant scars and a face lift line atop her forehead. The 49-year-old has admitted to getting a few nips and tucks herself, but told her surgeons in the caption, “Don’t worry @drkarolak and @drjosephmichaels it’s just a costume.”

Margaret Josephs, 53, and Jackie Goldschneider, 44, went with couples costumes, bringing their significant others along to match in their Halloween fun. Margaret went as Morticia Addams while her husband Joe Benigno dressed as her husband Gomez Addams. Jackie and her husband Evan went old school as mid 70s music and TV icons Sonny and Cher.

Finally, show newcomer Michelle Pais already fits in perfectly with the rest of the cast, at least when it comes to creative Halloween costumes. The Signature Realty NJ founder’s husband Jonathan Steingraver dressed as late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, while Michelle went as Karl’s beloved fluffy white cat Choupette. Michelle donned a white wig and ears, along with a white faux-fur top and ice blue eye contacts to resemble the style icon’s pet. “I never thought I’d like cats, until I met choupette ~ Karl Lagerfeld,” Michelle added to her caption.

There have been reports that the Halloween party will be the season 11 finale for the Real Housewives of New Jersey, so fans might have to wait for awhile to see what went down while everyone was in costume. The season 11 premiere isn’t scheduled to air on Bravo until Feb. 2021. For now, the awesome costume looks will have to do for eager viewers.