Melissa Gorga, 41, Stuns In White Crop Top During Sunny Labor Day Weekend Outing: See Pic

Melissa Gorga looked absolutely radiant during the holiday weekend where she showed off her toned arms and long legs in a fabulous ensemble!

Melissa Gorga, 41, has proven to be one of the most fashionable Real Housewives stars from any franchise, especially during her time in quarantine. The sizzling mother-of-three kept that tradition going when she posted a glamorous Instagram photo of her relaxing on a boat in the Jersey Shore on Saturday, September 5, right at the start of the Labor Day weekend. She struck a fierce pose for the camera in a crisp white crop top that paired perfectly with her nautical striped skirt that had quite a high slit to it.

It was accessories galore for her as well as she also sported a pair of stunner shades, bracelets and big gold hoop earrings that complimented the overall outfit. Melissa kept her gorgeous brown locks in a side ponytail while remaining comfortable, foot wise, in her bright white sandals. Fans loved what they saw, with many saying how pretty she looked while asking where she got many of the items from.

Melissa has been lighting up social media all summer long with her colorful & sexy ensembles. We were seeing double when she posed with her sister-in-law and fellow RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice, 48, in stunning embellished swimwear as the ladies enjoyed a fun pool party late last month.

She also added a little comedy to her fashion by getting into the TikTok game in a video posted on Friday, August 21. She dazzled in a glittery multi-colored dress during a clip of her joking about how “unapproachable” she is that ended with a big curse word!

A popular style trend that Melissa and many other celebs, including Jessica Simpson and Gabrielle Union, have been following this summer are the ever so popular Daisy Dukes. She channeled the movie Dirty Dancing in them in a cute photo shared on August 14.