‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga totally channelled the iconic flick ‘Dirty Dancing’ in a new photo from her vacation in upstate New York.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 41, paid homage to the classic movie Dirty Dancing in her latest vacation snap! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on August 14 to share a pic of herself in upstate New York, rocking a blush pink tank top, denim short shorts, and a black Gucci belt. She leaned against a wooden stair case, arching her back and tilting her head, mimicking a dance pose from the movie. “Nobody puts baby in the corner,” she captioned the pic, referencing an iconic line from the 1987 blockbuster.

The carousel post also featured a boomerang of her doing a rumba-style dance move while walking down the steps at Lake George. The reality TV star accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and white sneakers. The summer getaway also coincided with her daughter Antonia Gorga‘s 15th birthday, which was on August 12! She celebrated on Instagram with a sweet tribute. “To think in only 2 years you’ll be Driving!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my Girl! @antoniagorgaa This is 15! I love you,” she captioned the post.

The mother-daughter duo also teamed up for a TikTok video back in June — and they looked like sisters! “What my Friday nights have become @antoniagorgaa #rhonj #tiktok,” she captioned the video, which showed her and her mini-me performing a series of popular TikTok dance moves on the deck of their house. While Antonio wore a pink tank top and grey shorts, with her hair braided in a cute plait, her mom totally looked like her twin in a neon green tank top, denim daisy duke shorts, and her long hair worn out. Melissa seriously looked half her age! “Y’all could be sisters!!” a fan commented, while co-star Dolores Catania dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments.