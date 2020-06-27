Melissa Gorga, 41, Rocks Daisy Dukes & Neon Tank Top While Dancing With Daughter Antonia, 14

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga and her mini-me daughter Antonia look like twins while dancing together in a cute TikTok video.

Melissa Gorga, 40, and her 14-year-old daughter Antonia look like sisters in a new TikTok video posted by the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. Melissa took to Instagram on June 26 to share a cute clip of the mother-daughter duo dancing on the deck of their beach house in NJ. “What my Friday nights have become @antoniagorgaa #rhonj #tiktok,” she captioned the video.

While Antonio wore a pink tank top and grey shorts, with her hair braided in a cute plait, her mom totally looked like her twin in a neon green tank top, denim daisy duke shorts, and her long hair worn out. Melissa seriously looked half her age! “Y’all could be sisters!!” a fan commented, while co-star Dolores Catania dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments.

Melissa recently got the tick of approval from Christina Aguilera, 39, when she compared her vocals to one of the greatest singers of all time. Melissa showed off her high whistle register in a clip remembering her late father-in-law Giacinto Gorga — also the father of her sister-in-law and RHONJ cast mate Teresa Giudice — leading Christina to comment, “Wow you got some Mariah notes.” Mic drop, anyone? The comment appeared to confuse some fans, who immediately began wondering whether there was a potential friendship between the women that nobody knew about. “@melissagorga omg you know @xtina ?!” one follower remarked, while another added, “so cute that u girls are friends.”

The video was a hilarious memory of Giacinto, who sadly passed away at the age of 76, on April 3. In the clip, the Italian grandpa expressed his frustration over his daughter-in-law’s cooking! With a large boiling pot on the stove, Melissa was seemingly making pasta that wasn’t quite up to Giacinto’s standards. The grandpa went on a hilarious rant as he stood in front of the stove, while Melissa motioned that her head was about to explode and began to sing (but also scream). “I’m going to miss this crazy guy even when he was going to take his belt off because I wasn’t doing the pasta right! #RIP,” she captioned the short video.