‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Shades Jennifer Aydin Amidst Feud: She’s Always ‘Saying Something Stupid’

Melissa Gorga doesn’t seem to be too fond of her ‘RHONJ’ costar Jennifer Aydin and EXCLUSIVELY told us all the reasons why in a very shady new interview.

There appears to be no love lost between Melissa Gorga, 40, and Jennifer Aydin, 42, as of late. The two Real Housewives of New Jersey costars get into it big time later on this season amid all the intense feuds going on with the other women. Jennifer throws a plate at her during a group outing in The Hamptons that turns into chaos instantly between the outspoken costars. “It definitely escalated,” Melissa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the incident. “It definitely is a heated argument and she, she really, to get me there it takes a lot. Everyone knows me. I’m not like that. So to get me there it really takes a lot. You know?” The Envy by Melissa Gorga owner also said that this wasn’t the biggest RHONJ fight of all time on the account that she’s way “classier than that.”

Jennifer is known for getting into it with many of her costars, especially Jackie Goldschneider, 43, which Melissa isn’t too surprised about at this point. “I mean the girl can’t have a cocktail without saying something stupid, so it’s always a problem,” she said. “She never really goes far. She’s always lurking so, and sometimes things just get, she says really rude things that are ridiculous.”

The mother-of-three isn’t putting up with this kind of behavior from Jennifer, or anyone really. “I just don’t take anyone’s s**t anymore,” she revealed before adding “So I have to let them know when they’re rude.”

Jennifer also talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her big fight with Melissa earlier this month. “It kind of went left. I didn’t expect it to get that out of hand,” she said. “It got really emotional for me, which you guys will end up seeing.”

The newbie-turned-vet claims to have no issues with her costar but doesn’t know if that is a mutual feeling. “I have no beef against Melissa as of right now. I’m hoping she doesn’t have any beef against me, but I couldn’t tell you that,”