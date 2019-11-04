‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Admits She Hasn’t Talked To Melissa Since Blowout Hamptons Fight

Jennifer Aydin reveals she hasn’t spoken to Melissa Gorga since glasses flew during their explosive argument in the season 10 trailer of ‘RHONJ’! Jen says she was ‘surprised’ by how heated things got and admits she’d never seen Melissa so angry.

Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga have not spoken since they went at it in the Hamptons while filming season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the official trailer, fans got a glimpse of just how heated things got between the two during a dinner scene while the cast was in the Hamptons. It’s unclear what they were fighting over, but, it was enough to make glasses fly as Jennifer and Melissa both stood up to exchange words.

“It kind of went left. I didn’t expect it to get that out of hand,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview ahead of season 10 premiere on November 6 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. “It got really emotional for me, which you guys will end up seeing,” she said, adding that her blowout with Melissa was the biggest argument she’s been involved since joining RHONJ.

“Looking back at the trailer, I was really surprised to see how mad Melisa was really getting at me, because I don’t remember her getting that mad at me,” Jennifer explained. “It was really surprising for me to witness that,” she said of Melissa, who rarely raises her voice during scuffles on the show.

Despite how hostile the argument became, Jennifer admits that she’s hoping to work through things with Melissa as the show goes on.

“I have no beef against Melissa as of right now. I’m hoping she doesn’t have any beef against me, but I couldn’t tell you that,” Jennifer revealed, adding that she’s not one to hold grudges.

“But, I’m one to not really hold a grudge. I get angry, I think about it, and then I’m done. I move on,” she explained. “And then, people will always be like, ‘Aren’t you mad at her for what she did?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot about that.’ That’s how I am, I’m scatter brain when it comes to that. I forget emotion real fast”

As for what else fans can expect from this coming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? — “There were some alliances formed, some fall outs, right, towards the end of the season. We all know about people unfollowing each other, so it’s definitely an explosive season. So yes, it’s just a lot of drama. A lot of drama, and obviously a lot of laughs, tears, definitely going to be one to watch.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.