‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga & Jennifer Aydin Scream At Each Other In Wild Video From Hamptons Fight

Video footage of the latest fight between ‘RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin has surfaced, and it shows the women yelling at each other at a restaurant in the Hamptons!

The drama is getting REAL on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported earlier this week, Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin got in an explosive fight while filming the show in the Hamptons over the weekend of May 18. Now, video from the argument has surfaced online. In the footage, the ladies can be seen standing up across the table from one another, and they’re both screaming. “Walk!” Melissa can be heard saying, while pointing Jennifer toward the door. “Not here. Not here!” In the background, someone else says, “What happened?!!?”

It’s still unclear what exactly sparked this argument between the women. However, our sources said that the Hamptons trip, which was meant as a celebration for Teresa Giudice’s birthday, was cut short after the fight went down. Of course, the feud puts Teresa in a bit of an uncomfortable situation, as Jennifer is one of her best friends, and Melissa is her sister-in-law. Teresa and Melissa haven’t always had the best relationship, and the status of where they stand with each other is always a bit up and down.

Still, after the fight, Teresa got dinner with Melissa, as well as fellow RHONJ stars, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania, in the Hamptons. That doesn’t mean she’s taken Melissa’s side, though — just days later, she also posted a photo of herself grabbing drinks with Jennifer on her Instagram story. Needless to say, she’s probably feeling a bit caught in the middle.

“Teresa doesn’t want to feel like she needs to pick a side,” our insider explained. “Melissa and Jennifer will hopefully be able to talk this out and move on, which is why everyone felt it was best to [cut the trip short and] give filming a bit of a breather to let the ladies calm down. It was pretty heated.”