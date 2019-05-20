‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Caught In The Middle After Fight Breaks Out Between Melissa Gorga & Jennifer Aydin

Teresa Giudice had a birthday headache on her hands as ‘RHONJ’ co-stars Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin had her choosing sides after a bitter fight.

Oh the drama! During filming of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga, 40, and Jennifer Aydin, 42, got into a huge fight and have put Teresa Giudice squarely in the middle. She turned 47 on May 18 and the cast went to the Hamptons to celebrate before things went downhill. “The ladies of RHONJ were in Westhampton on a cast trip when a huge fight ensued on Wednesday during lunch at Margarita Grille where they were filming. Melissa and Jennifer went head to head yelling at each other and everyone was wondering what was going on. It was so bad they had to be split up and held back by the other ladies and the trip was cut short. It seemed really stressful,” a source close to the show’s production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Everyone was looking — They were loud and disruptive but nobody knew what was going on. It was supposed to be just a relaxing trip and not the big cast trip. They had plans to go do private yoga and things like that all while celebrating Teresa Giudice’s birthday. Everything got cancelled without any explanation but there are so many whispers around town about this fight,” our insider continues.

“Later that evening, the Teresa, Melissa, Margaret (Josephs) and Dolores (Catania) debriefed over cocktails and dinner overlooking the water. They were in a pleasant mood and enjoyed lobster and wine. They all got along well and were laughing and in good spirits. They were also seen out and about shopping on Main Street, too,” the source reveals.

“Teresa made it clear by joining Melissa at dinner that she’s got her sister-in-law’s back, however, Jennifer is one of her closest friends, so she doesn’t want to feel she needs to pick a side. Melissa and Jennifer hopefully will be able to talk this out and move on which is why everyone felt it was best to give filming a bit of a breather to let the ladies calm down. It was pretty heated,” our insider says. Well, at least Danielle Staub wasn’t the cause of the tension.