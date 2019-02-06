After the ladies’ disastrous fight during last week’s episode of ‘RHONJ’, Jennifer is now doing damage control, and she’s starting with Dolores. Watch an exclusive sneak peek, here!

“How are you? We left each other a little crazy last night. You scared me a little,” Jennifer Aydin tells Dolores Catania in an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 6 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And she’s obviously referring to the explosive fight the ladies had over dinner while in Cabo. In case you missed it, Jennifer became extremely upset after a rumor about her husband dating another woman was brought up last week. In fact, Jennifer was so furious that she stood up from her chair, smashed her wine glass against the table Lisa Rinna-style and then threw a piece at Melissa Gorga. And because of that, Dolores wanted to make it clear to Jennifer that she “started [the fight].”

“I did start it, but I don’t know how it went from me and Melissa, and then I guess you were defending your friend?” Jennifer asks, wondering why Dolores even got involved in the first place. Dolores then says, “I don’t know if I was so much defending my friend, as I got angry. What you did when you broke the glass made me snap. You don’t want to do that. That’s a threatening thing and you’re going to get hurt.”

“I get that,” Jennifer says, before adding, “I did start it and I apologize. I hope that never happens again. I just don’t want you to be mad at me.” And Dolores tells her not to worry about it because they’re “good”, but she tells Jennifer that she still needs to apologize to Melissa for throwing a piece of glass at her.

“I’m kind of dreading approaching Melissa only because I don’t know how she’s going to react. I mean, I broke a glass and I stuck it in her face. She might beat the f*** out of me … [and] that’s a scary thought,” Jennifer says aloud during her interview, so it’ll be interesting to see how she approaches that situation when the episode airs.

To see if Jennifer ends up apologizing to Melissa, watch an all-new episode of RHONJ tonight on Bravo at 9pm!